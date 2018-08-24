Cal Poly journalism chair and husband struck by vehicle, face lengthy recovery

Neither Cal Poly Journalism Department Chair Mary Glick nor her husband, semi-retired private music teacher Andrew Glick, remember the accident that put them in the hospital a week ago and left them facing a months-long recovery.





“We have no clue what happened to us,” she said.

The Glicks were struck by a vehicle in Atascadero on Aug. 18 while they were crossing Highway 41 on the crosswalk at the Santa Ysabel Avenue intersection, according to police.

Atascadero Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish said the incident is being investigated by police as a traffic collision, and alcohol is not expected to have played a role. Banish said no further information is available.

The Glicks were taken to Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo for treatment of their injuries, which were extensive.

“Each of us have a left leg broken (at the tibia),” Mary Glick said in a telephone interview from the room she shares with her husband at the Acute Rehabilitation Center in Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where they were relocated Thursday. “I had surgery, and a plate was put in during the surgery.”

In addition, both suffered cuts deep enough to require stitches; Mary Glick said she has a mild concussion, while Andrew Glick has bleeding in his brain.

Mary Glick said she and her husband are both wearing immobilizers and receiving daily occupational, speech and physical therapy.

Mary Glick expressed her appreciation for all the support she and her husband have gotten, from the rehab center staff letting them share a room to the host of well wishers they’ve had including friends, family, church members and Cal Poly staff.

Adding to her frustration over the lack of recollection of events from that day, Mary Glick said hasn’t heard anything from Atascadero police.

“We’ve left multiple messages with Atascadero police, and had no one return our calls,” Mary Glick said. “Somebody ran into us, and I don’t know any of the details.”

Though she anticipates being at the rehab center for at least another week, Mary Glick said it will be between two or three months before she can put any weight on her leg.

The serious injury comes as Cal Poly prepares for the beginning of the 2018-19 academic year. Glick was also overseeing preparations for university radio station KCPR’s 50th anniversary celebration, Mustang Media Hall of Fame and the Jim Hayes Symposium, all set to take place Oct. 12-13.

Mary Glick praised her colleagues and support support staff for stepping up and “running interference” on her behalf while she is laid up.

Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier wrote in an email statement “that the university is in contact with Mary Glick and is providing all appropriate support at this time.”

