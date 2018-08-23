Coming soon to Hwy. 101: Matthew ‘SLOStringer’ Frank Memorial Highway

A scenic stretch of Highway 101 between Avila Beach Drive and Spyglass Drive in Pismo Beach will soon be known as the Matthew “SLOStringer” Frank Memorial Highway.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced Thursday that a resolution he introduced to name the portion of Highway 101 in memory of the late photographer and newsman passed through the Legislature.

“Matthew ‘SLOStringer’ Frank was an important member of our community and is sorely missed by those who knew him and his reporting,” Cunningham said. “It will be a great honor to his memory to name a portion of Highway 101 after Mr. Frank.”

Armed with radio scanners and cameras, Frank, 30, a resident of San Luis Obispo, attracted a loyal following on social media, where he published breaking news, typically related to public safety. His coverage of the Chimney Fire in 2016 was a praised by residents and public safety officials.





Cunningham’s resolution stated that Frank built a reputation for “diligence and accuracy as a premier source of public safety news and reporting up and down the Central Coast.”

Frank died in the early hours of March 21, 2017. While en route to a structure fire in Atascadero, Frank’s truck left the road, struck a tree and caught fire on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita.

Nick Mirman, Cunningham’s chief of staff, said Thursday that the resolution does not require signature from the Governor and that dedication signs will be erected along the stretch of Highway 101 after details are finalized between the Frank family and Caltrans.

SHARE COPY LINK The community gathered at Mountainbrook Church on Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, to celebrate the life of SLOStringer Matthew Frank, 30, who died in a car crash on Highway 101 on March 21.

