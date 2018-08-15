NPR hosts David Greene and Kelly McEvers will discuss reporting at Cuesta College forum

Two of National Public Radio’s star reporters will discuss their careers as correspondents in Moscow and Syria, as well as the state of reporting in the modern political climate, at a public Cuesta College event Aug. 31.

Kelly McEvers, former host of NPR’s news program “All Things Considered” and current host of NPR’s Embedded podcast, will join David Greene, host of the news program “Morning Edition,” for a “candid in-person discussion” beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

The event will benefit NPR member station KCBX Central Coast Public Radio, which serves an average of 40,000 listeners from Salinas to Santa Barbara.

Both veteran journalists will share with the audience their experiences reporting from the field and in the studio.

The Peabody Award-winning McEvers came to prominence as a war correspondent during her coverage of the Iraq War, the 2011 Arab uprisings and the conflict in Syria, where she embedded with anti-government rebels known as the Free Syrian Army.

Prior to hosting Morning Edition, Greene worked as a foreign correspondent based in Moscow, covering the 25th anniversary of Chernobyl, and later, NATO-led airstrikes in Libya. Greene also covered the George W. Bush White House for four years.

General seating tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 at the door. Student tickets are $25 with valid student ID. Parking is free. Tickets are available online and at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.

