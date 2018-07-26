More decomposed body parts found on Isla Vista beach

Leg bones discovered on the shoreline at Campus Point on Thursday morning are suspected to be related to the skeletal head and torso found on the beach near Camino Pescadero Park in Isla Vista on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A femur, fibula and tibia were discovered at around 9 a.m., spokesperson Kelly Hoover said Thursday afternoon.

The Coroner’s Bureau has not yet identified the decomposed human remains, and will be working with the Department of Justice to check DNA samples and compare them with missing persons records for the Tri-County area, she said.

“Based on the preliminary dental record comparisons, the decedent does not appear to be the missing 17-year-old victim from the (Jan. 9) Debris Flow disaster,” Hoover said.

Montecito resident Jack Cantin, 17, a Santa Barbara High School student, and 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa have been missing since the Jan. 9 disaster.

On Tuesday evening around 5:45 p.m., beachgoers called 911 to report a partial body discovered in the ocean near the beach access stairs, near Camino Pescadero Park.

The Coroner’s Bureau took over the investigation into the identity of the remains and the cause of death.

Lt. Kevin Huddle said at the time that there were no indications of foul play.

Hoover said Thursday that identifying the remains will take time due to the level of decomposition, but that the Sheriff’s Office will release the identity when a positive identification is made and next of kin is notified.