Decomposed body found on Isla Vista beach, officials say

Human remains in a “significant state of decomposition” were discovered on an Isla Vista beach Tuesday evening.
Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and UC Santa Barbara police responded to the beach access point at Camino Pescadero Park about 5:45 p.m.
When authorities arrived, they located human remains in the ocean, according to a release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
“Due to the level of decomposition, further determination as to age, sex and the identity of the remains will take time,” Lt. Kevin Huddle wrote in the release.
There were no indications of foul play and the remains were taken to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office for further investigation into the identity and the manner and cause of death, officials said.
