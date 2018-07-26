Atascadero apartment fire damages 2 units, no injuries reported

Authorities are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in Atascadero on Wednesday afternoon that caused an estimated $125,000 in damage.

Firefighters were dispatched to the address at 8795 Amapoa Ave. at 1:15 p.m. for a report of a fire in the exterior back patio of two units in a single-story apartment building.

The fire burned from the exterior into the living space and attic of one unit, while causing smoke and water damage in the second unit; neither the three occupants nor the 20 responding firefighters were injured.

Though the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the building and $25,000 in damage to the residents’ property, firefighters estimated a further $450,000 in potential damage was averted.

SIGN UP