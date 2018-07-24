Rock Fire expected to be fully contained Tuesday

The Rock Fire in Paso Robles is 95 percent contained, with full containment expected later on Tuesday, Cal Fire said Tuesday morning.
The blaze burned 30 acres and was one of two that broke out in the North County on Saturday. The other, the Mustang Fire, was reported Saturday afternoon at 3250 Mustang Springs Road in Paso Robles.
By Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said they’d reached 100 percent containment on the Mustang Fire, which ultimately burned 37 acres.
Cal Fire originally said the Rock Fire burned 39 acres, but the acreage decreased to 30 due to more accurate mapping.
