Local

Rock Fire in Paso Robles reaches 70 percent containment

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

July 23, 2018 09:31 AM

The Rock Fire off Chimney Rock Road near Lake Nacimiento reached 70 percent containment by Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze burned 30 acres and was one of two that broke out in the North County on Saturday. The other, the Mustang Fire, was reported Saturday afternoon at 3250 Mustang Springs Road in Paso Robles.

By Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said they’d reached 100 percent containment on the Mustang Fire, which ultimately burned 37 acres.

Cal Fire originally said the Rock Fire burned 39 acres, but the acreage decreased to 30 due to more accurate mapping.

Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  