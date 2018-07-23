Rock Fire in Paso Robles reaches 70 percent containment

The Rock Fire off Chimney Rock Road near Lake Nacimiento reached 70 percent containment by Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze burned 30 acres and was one of two that broke out in the North County on Saturday. The other, the Mustang Fire, was reported Saturday afternoon at 3250 Mustang Springs Road in Paso Robles.

By Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said they’d reached 100 percent containment on the Mustang Fire, which ultimately burned 37 acres.

Cal Fire originally said the Rock Fire burned 39 acres, but the acreage decreased to 30 due to more accurate mapping.

#RockFire (update) crews continue to make progress. 30 acres and now 70% contained. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 23, 2018