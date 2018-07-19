Los Osos sewer customers pay more after SLO County approves rate increase

Los Osos wastewater customers can expect higher rates in July, after the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a $4.79 monthly increase.

That amount represents the most the county could increase rates without going through a Prop 218 protest vote process that would allow parcel owners to protest the rate hike. The increase, which went into effect July 1, is for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

According to county staff, the average rate for a single-family dwelling will be $167 a month, starting in July. That amount will be collected through property tax bills for the parcels located in the Los Osos Sewer Service Area.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Robert Shipe, who served on the sewer project's Technical Advisory Committee, was the first Los Osos resident to connect to the new sewer system Monday, March 29, 2016.

The rate increase comes as Los Osos residents are required to hook up to the new water recycling facility, which began operation in 2016, or face potential fines from the county.

County staff reported that more than 96 percent of Los Osos residents had connected to the facility as of July 2. Of the 167 parcels yet to do so, 64 are waiting for federal grant money to pay for the hook up and 30 more are in the process of connecting.

$10 million settlement