A vegetation fire broke out at Camp Roberts Wednesday afternoon, burning approximately 60 acres.
A vegetation fire broke out at Camp Roberts Wednesday afternoon, burning approximately 60 acres. Cal Fire
A vegetation fire broke out at Camp Roberts Wednesday afternoon, burning approximately 60 acres. Cal Fire

Local

Cal Fire responds to 60-acre blaze at Camp Roberts

By Cassandra Garibay

cgaribay@thetribunenews.com

July 11, 2018 04:08 PM

A vegetation fire at a Camp Roberts gun range burned about 60 acres and sent large plumes of smoke high into the air Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responded with three engines around 2:45 p.m., assisting the Camp Roberts fire department with the blaze.

Cal Fire officials said the fire was well within base boundaries. The cause was unknown Wednesday evening.

At the time of the fire, 500 guardsmen were at Camp Roberts for ground operations to support wild-land fires, according to the California National Guard.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  