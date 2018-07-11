Cal Fire responds to 60-acre blaze at Camp Roberts

A vegetation fire at a Camp Roberts gun range burned about 60 acres and sent large plumes of smoke high into the air Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responded with three engines around 2:45 p.m., assisting the Camp Roberts fire department with the blaze.
Cal Fire officials said the fire was well within base boundaries. The cause was unknown Wednesday evening.
At the time of the fire, 500 guardsmen were at Camp Roberts for ground operations to support wild-land fires, according to the California National Guard.
