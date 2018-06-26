Fire breaks out at Camp San Luis Obispo gun range

Cal Fire and California Men's Colony firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire that broke out at a Camp San Luis Obispo gun range.





Firefighters will let a 15-acre brush fire at a Camp San Luis Obispo gun range continue to burn up to 250 acres after it broke out Tuesday in the same location as a controlled burn planned for Wednesday.

Cal Fire and California Men's Colony firefighters are on the scene of the Fox Fire, which is visible from Highway 1. No structures are within range of the fire, according to Cal Fire.

The fire broke out one day ahead of a planned burn at the Echo Range. As a result, firefighters decided to move the controlled burn to today, instead of putting the fire out.

#FoxFire (update) fire is withing pre-establish control lines. Range was scheduled for prescribed burn tomorrow. Given this morning's start crews plan to complete the burn today to help control the fire. pic.twitter.com/QKZlOFb4kO — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 26, 2018

If everything goes according to plan, firefighters will let the controlled burn reach 250 acres and put it out by this afternoon. No structures will be in the way of the fire.

"We might as well kill two birds with one stone," Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said.

Elms said community members can expect a lot more smoke coming from the area, but it's all within pre-made fire break boundaries.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Elms said, and an investigation is underway.