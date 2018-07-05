Morro Bay mayor won't seek re-election: 'It's been an honor. It's been a lot of work.'

Three-term Morro Bay Mayor Jamie Irons announced Thursday that he will not seek another term of office.

"It's been a privilege. It's been an honor. It's been a lot of work," Irons told The Tribune.

First elected in 2012, Irons said he campaigned on, and worked toward, updating the city's general plan.

With that work nearly done, and the city preparing to potentially replace its aging wastewater treatment plant with a new water reclamation facility, Irons said he felt "the timing is right" to step aside and let another person hold the position.

Irons also pointed to the city's improved relationship with the California Coastal Commission and the implementation of a new goal-setting policy for new city councils as some of the key accomplishments of his nearly six years in elected office.

Prior to becoming mayor, he worked as an instrument controls technician at the now-closed Morro Bay Power Plant.

The office of Morro Bay mayor is a two-year position.

The candidate filing period opens July 16. Normally, that period would end Aug. 10. However, if Irons does not file to run for re-election, or if another incumbent chooses not to do so, that period will be extended to Aug. 15.

In addition to the office of mayor, there are also two four-year city council seats up for grabs in November. Women's March San Luis Obispo co-founder and teacher Dawn Addis announced her intent in June to run for a seat on the Morro Bay City Council.

Irons declined to issue an endorsement for the person who may replace him.

He said that, although he is not seeking another term, he and his wife, Monica Irons, plan to continue being involved in the community.

"We're not going anywhere," he said.