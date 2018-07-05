This Women's March SLO co-founder is running for Morro Bay City Council

Women's March San Luis Obispo co-founder and organizer Dawn Addis has announced her intent to run for a seat on the Morro Bay City Council.

Addis, who works for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District as a English language intervention teacher, filed "intent to run" paperwork with the city on June 1, making her the first — and, so far, only — person to do so in the Morro Bay election.

Two four-year seats on the city council are available in the election in November; they're currently held by John Headding and Matt Makowetski. Also up for grabs is the two-year mayor position, held by Jamie Irons.

Addis is not officially a city council candidate yet — the filing period doesn't begin until July 16 — but she is now allowed to raise money for a campaign.

"We want to run a positive, unifying campaign that really looks at the vision and potential of what Morro Bay can be as we move into the future," Addis told The Tribune.

For about 18 months, Addis has been in the public spotlight as one of the public faces of the San Luis Obispo chapter of the nationwide Women's March movement — helping organize a march held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 21, 2017.

Addis also assisted with the student-led March For Our Lives in March and a march protesting the federal government's immigration and child detention policies in June. All three events took place in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Organizing marches has helped Addis get "some background in listening to people and listening to what's important to people," she said.

"I'm pretty comfortable talking about difficult issues," Addis said. "You can unify people that have diverse sets of opinions and I think that's really important in city government."

Addis has served on the Morro Bay Citizens Finance Advisory Committee since March 2017.

Addis said one of her goals is to make sure that communities whose interests aren't always represented are heard.

"When we think about housing, I want to make sure we're thinking about housing for our young families and housing for our seniors," she said.

Addis said she's still studying the issues surrounding the city's controversial proposed Water Reclamation Facility, which would replace the existing wastewater plant and result in a significant rate increase for water and sewer rate payers. "(I'm) seeking input from a variety of people and making sure I don't have blindspots on that," she said.

The filing period for people interested in running for Morro Bay City Council and mayor runs July 16 through Aug. 10. If an incumbent chooses not to run for re-election, the filing period will extend to Aug. 15.