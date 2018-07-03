Luz Velazquez, a 13-year-old Santa Maria resident, was reported missing July 2.
Santa Maria police ask for help to find missing 'at-risk' 13-year-old

Santa Maria teen Luz Velazquez was reported missing July 2, and now police are asking for the public's help to find the 13-year-old.

Velazquez was last seen at her home, where she told her mother she was leaving and would return in an hour, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Velazquez, who police described as "at risk," is about 5-foot-2 and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, according to a news release. She was last seen in a black hoodie, jeans and white Nike shoes.

Police say Velazquez has a history of running away, and it not known where she may be.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

