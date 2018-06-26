Man severely burned in explosion at SLO homeless encampment

A homeless man was severely burned in an explosion early Tuesday when he attempted to transfer propane from a large container into a smaller one, also igniting a small grass fire that was quickly extinguished, officials said.

The fire began around 2 a.m. at a transient encampment behind Courtyard Marriott Hotel on Calle Joaquin, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire. The blaze scorched a 20-by-20-foot area.

Fire caused by attempt to transfer propane between bottles. Fire severely burned one male patient, sent to SVH. — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) June 26, 2018

Firefighters discovered the man with third-degree burns on roughly 50 percent of his body, SLO City Fire said.

First responders initiated treatment of the man and called for a second unit to help put out the fire, according to Deputy Fire Chief Kieth Aggson.

The man was initially transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a burn center in Fresno in stable condition, Aggson said.

By the time the second unit arrived to the scene, the fire had been contained, Aggson said.