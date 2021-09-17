Coronavirus
6 more SLO County residents die of COVID-19, but new case counts continue to fall
Another six San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19, but overall conditions are continuing to improve as the local Delta variant surge eases, the Public Health Department reported Friday.
The latest coronavirus deaths involved people in three age groups: 30-49, 50-64 and 65-84. The latest deaths bring the county’s total to 307 since March 2020.
Despite the rising death total, COVID-19-related hospitalizations are on the decline, falling to 32, the lowest number in a month. As of Friday, 14 county residents were receiving treatment in intensive care units as numbers continue to fall from the summertime peak reached locally about two weeks ago.
County ICUs are now about half-full, with 53% of capacity remaining.
Public Health reported 253 new cases during the past three days. The 14-day new case average is now down to 84 from the recent high of 145 reported by the county on Sept. 2.
The number of active cases has also plunged in September. It’s down more than 1,000 from a couple weeks ago — to 848 on Friday.
In total, 27,322 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.
Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past three days break down day by day:
The county Public Health Department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The agency on Aug. 31 released data showing 76.9% of COVID-19 cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths since June 15 have involved unvaccinated people.
New COVID-19 cases by city
The highest incidence of new COVID cases is occurring in the North County, with Paso Robles by far tallying the largest increase in the latest numbers, followed by Atascadero.
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
Paso Robles: 71
Atascadero: 36
Templeton: 10
San Miguel: 9
Shandon: 6
Santa Margarita: 1
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 27
Nipomo: 23
- Grover Beach: 12
Oceano: 11
Pismo Beach: 4
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 27
Morro Bay: 5
Los Osos: 4
Cal Poly (campus residents): 1
Cambria: 1
Cayucos: 1
The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 147 cases remained under investigation.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 848
- Recovered cases: 26,147
- People recovering at home: 816
- People receiving hospital care: 32
- Total people in intensive care units: 14
People in intensive care units out of the county: 3
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 307
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 5,535
- San Luis Obispo: 5,075
Atascadero: 2,936
California Men’s Colony: 2,385
Arroyo Grande: 2,011
Nipomo: 2,005
Grover Beach: 1,175
Templeton: 958
Oceano: 839
Los Osos: 684
Cal Poly (campus residents): 671
San Miguel: 667
Morro Bay: 598
Pismo Beach: 466
Cambria: 258
Santa Margarita: 217
Atascadero State Hospital: 211
Shandon: 178
Cayucos: 110
Creston: 109
Avila Beach: 45
San Simeon: 33
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.
The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.
Comments