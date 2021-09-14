300 deaths and 1,000 hospitalizations: SLO County passes 2 grim COVID milestones

More than 300 San Luis Obispo County residents have now died from COVID-19 since March 2020, as the Public Health Department reported seven new deaths from the virus since Friday.

In total, 301 people locally have died, according to the latest county data, marking a sad milestone in the history of the pandemic here.

On Tuesday, the county also crossed another notable mark: A total of 1,008 SLO County residents have now been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The latest numbers, however, show some promising signs too.

First, the pressure on area hospitals is slowly improving.

The capacity in local intensive care units is now back to 58%, with 15 SLO County residents receiving treatment for COVID in the ICU out of 41 total hospitalized with the virus. That’s down from a high of 20 in intensive care two weeks ago, when hospitalizations peaked at 67.

Also, the number of new cases continues to ease off recent highs.

The county added 303 new cases since Friday, and Sunday’s total of 28 new cases was the lowest single day since 19 were reported on July 25.

The 14-day average also fell below triple digits for the first time in nearly a month, to 96 on Tuesday. It hasn’t been below 100 since Aug. 17.

The number of active COVID cases likewise has dropped to 1,098, from a recent high of 1,873 on Aug. 30.

All together, the numbers suggest SLO County has made it past the worst of the summer surge, although new challenges lie directly ahead as we move into fall, temperatures cool and people spend more time indoors.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past four down day by day:

Saturday: 105





Sunday: 28

Monday: 87

Tuesday: 83

In total, 27,069 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

The county Public Health Department is providing information about how many newly-reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people on a monthly basis.

As of Aug. 31, unvaccinated county residents made up 76.9% of COVID-19 cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths, according to the county Public Health Department.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 77

Atascadero: 43

Templeton: 14

San Miguel: 9

Shandon: 7

Creston: 5

Santa Margarita: 4

South County

Nipomo: 19

Arroyo Grande: 16

Grover Beach: 10

Oceano: 10

Pismo Beach: 7

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 52

Los Osos: 15

Cambria: 6

Morro Bay: 4

Cayucos: 1

San Simeon: 1

California Men’s Colony: -2

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 144 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,098

Recovered cases: 25,653

People recovering at home: 1,057

People receiving hospital care: 41

Total people in intensive care units: 15

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 301

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.