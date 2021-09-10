10 new COVID deaths reported in SLO County – but daily case counts offer some good news

San Luis Obispo County reported 10 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday as the Delta variant exacted its worst toll of the summer spike, Public Health Department data shows.

Local hospital intensive care units are still coping with high patient numbers, but overall COVID-19 case counts are showing signs of easing.

The county added 278 new cases over the last three days, bringing the pandemic total to 26,766. The death toll is now at 294.

The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 is now at 51, including 17 in the ICU, with 39% of capacity remaining.

One bright spot in the data — new daily case numbers are declining. The 47 cases reported on Wednesday represented the lowest single-day total in more than a month.

The 14-day case average also dropped to 116 on Friday, the lowest it’s been since Aug. 22. Likewise, the number of active cases has dropped dramatically to 1,039. That’s a 45% decline from less than two weeks ago when it was 1,873.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past three days break down day-by-day:

Wednesday: 47

Thursday: 145

Friday: 86

The county Public Health Department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The agency on Aug. 31 released data showing 76.9% of COVID-19 cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths since June 15 have involved unvaccinated people.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 64

Atascadero: 42

Templeton: 13

San Miguel: 9

Santa Margarita: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 22

Nipomo: 28

Grover Beach: 18

Oceano: 7

Pismo Beach: 7

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 42

Morro Bay: 8

Los Osos: 6

Cambria: 4

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 139 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,039

Recovered cases: 25,415

People recovering at home: 988

People receiving hospital care: 51

Total people in intensive care units: 17

People in intensive care units out of the county: 4

Deaths due to COVID-19: 294

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 5,387

San Luis Obispo: 4,996

Atascadero: 2,857

California Men’s Colony: 2,387

Arroyo Grande: 1,968

Nipomo: 1,963

Grover Beach: 1,153

Templeton: 934

Oceano: 818

Cal Poly (campus residents): 670

Los Osos: 665

San Miguel: 649

Morro Bay: 589

Pismo Beach: 455

Cambria: 251

Santa Margarita: 212

Atascadero State Hospital: 211

Shandon: 165

Cayucos: 108

Creston: 104

Avila Beach: 45

San Simeon: 32

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.