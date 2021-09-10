Coronavirus
10 new COVID deaths reported in SLO County – but daily case counts offer some good news
San Luis Obispo County reported 10 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday as the Delta variant exacted its worst toll of the summer spike, Public Health Department data shows.
Local hospital intensive care units are still coping with high patient numbers, but overall COVID-19 case counts are showing signs of easing.
The county added 278 new cases over the last three days, bringing the pandemic total to 26,766. The death toll is now at 294.
The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 is now at 51, including 17 in the ICU, with 39% of capacity remaining.
One bright spot in the data — new daily case numbers are declining. The 47 cases reported on Wednesday represented the lowest single-day total in more than a month.
The 14-day case average also dropped to 116 on Friday, the lowest it’s been since Aug. 22. Likewise, the number of active cases has dropped dramatically to 1,039. That’s a 45% decline from less than two weeks ago when it was 1,873.
Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past three days break down day-by-day:
The county Public Health Department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The agency on Aug. 31 released data showing 76.9% of COVID-19 cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths since June 15 have involved unvaccinated people.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Paso Robles: 64
Atascadero: 42
Templeton: 13
San Miguel: 9
Santa Margarita: 1
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 22
Nipomo: 28
- Grover Beach: 18
Oceano: 7
Pismo Beach: 7
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 42
Morro Bay: 8
Los Osos: 6
Cambria: 4
The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 139 cases remained under investigation.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 1,039
- Recovered cases: 25,415
- People recovering at home: 988
- People receiving hospital care: 51
- Total people in intensive care units: 17
People in intensive care units out of the county: 4
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 294
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 5,387
- San Luis Obispo: 4,996
Atascadero: 2,857
California Men’s Colony: 2,387
Arroyo Grande: 1,968
Nipomo: 1,963
Grover Beach: 1,153
Templeton: 934
Oceano: 818
Cal Poly (campus residents): 670
Los Osos: 665
San Miguel: 649
Morro Bay: 589
Pismo Beach: 455
Cambria: 251
Santa Margarita: 212
Atascadero State Hospital: 211
Shandon: 165
Cayucos: 108
Creston: 104
Avila Beach: 45
San Simeon: 32
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.
The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.
