SLO County adds more than 345 new COVID cases as hospitals treat influx of patients

San Luis Obispo County added 345 new coronavirus cases since Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department, as local hospital numbers remain high.

In a bit of good news, however, no local deaths have been reported in more than a week. The total number of SLO County residents who died from COVID-19 remains at 284.

Local hospitals continue to weather the recent surge of COVID-positive patients.

As of Tuesday, 54 county residents were receiving treatment at a local hospital, including 16 in the intensive care unit. The number of SLO County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has been above 50 since Aug. 22.

The county’s 14-day average number of new COVID-19 cases has been in the triple digits for 21 straight days. It’s now at 133, which is a bit down from the recent high of 145 on Sept. 2.

The number of active cases, now at 1,602, is up from last week but still down from the recent high of 1,873 on Aug. 30.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past four days down day by day:

Saturday: 105





Sunday: 56

Monday: 112

Tuesday: 72

In total, 26,488 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

The county Public Health Department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The agency is reporting only the percentages of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, required hospital care or died from the virus since June 15. Public Health is updating those percentages on a monthly basis.

Since June 15, 76.9% of positive cases have occurred among unvaccinated people, in addition to 85.5% of hospitalizations. and 79.0% of deaths.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 74

Atascadero: 56

Templeton: 7

San Miguel: 6





Santa Margarita: 5

Shandon: 3

Creston: 2

Atascadero State Hospital: -1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 28

Nipomo: 21

Grover Beach: 17

Oceano: 10

Pismo Beach: 9

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 54

Morro Bay: 19

Los Osos: 16

Cambria: 8





Cayucos: 3

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 133 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,602

Recovered cases: 24,583

People recovering at home: 1,548

People receiving hospital care: 54

Total people in intensive care units: 16

Deaths due to COVID-19: 284

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.