Where were you when the Twin Towers fell? Share your memories of Sept. 11, 2001
Twenty years ago Saturday, the World Trade Center’s iconic Twin Towers fell in a terrorist attack that killed 2,977 people and shocked the world.
As the two-decades marker approaches, The Tribune wants to hear your memories of that morning.
Using the form below (or at this link here and at bit.ly/38Sq8GM) you can share where you were, who you were with and, most importantly, what you were thinking when you learned about the four hijacked jetliners and watched the towers collapse.
Responses will be used in our anniversary coverage.
If you have questions or comments, contact reporter Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.
