SLO County reinstates indoor mask mandate for all residents

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is once again ordering residents to wear face masks in all indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status.

“This is a tried and true method of prevention of this disease ... and we need to do it,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

This mask order applies to everyone, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, when they are indoors.

Borenstein said the move comes as local hospitals are seeing a surge in patients needing medical treatment for the virus.

A total of 67 county residents are hospitalized with severe COVID-19, including 20 in intensive care units, according to a news release Tuesday.

That’s the highest number of COVID-19 patients that San Luis Obispo County has ever had in ICUs and hospitals, according to the release.

The mask mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

“It is not something I want to do,” Borenstein said during the briefing. “However, I feel it is the necessary and right thing to do to protect especially the most vulnerable and those who cannot get vaccinated in our community.”

COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically during the month of August, with 3,543 new cases and 18 coronavirus-related deaths in the past month, compared with 163 cases and no deaths due to the virus during the month of June.

Borenstein said the health department would continue to review local case and hospitalization numbers to determine when the mask mandate might be lifted.

“My answer is as long as necessary and hopefully that will be as short as possible,” Borenstein said Tuesday.

Doctors encourage SLO County residents to get vaccinated, wear masks

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.