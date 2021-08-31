SLO County reports 3 new COVID deaths — and more hospitalizations than ever before

Local hospitals are treating more San Luis Obispo County patients for COVID-19 now than at any other time in the pandemic — and they’re seeing the largest numbers of people in need of intensive care, according to county Public Health Department data.

Overall, 67 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since 64 were hospitalized on Jan. 1, in the midst of the winter surge in cases.

Among the hospitalized are 20 people receiving treatment in the ICU. That exceeds the previous high of 19 on Jan. 31. The county currently has an ICU capacity of 58%.

On Tuesday, the county also reported three new deaths due to the virus, bringing the local total to 284. The deaths involved people ranging in age from 85 and older to 50.





SLO County adds nearly 600 COVID cases in 4 days

During the last four days, the county has recorded 592 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the overall pandemic total of confirmed cases to 25,729. The number of active cases now stands at 1,703.





The 14-day case average now stands at 142. While that number continues to rise, it’s still less than half of the worst averages seen in January.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past four days break down day by day:

Saturday: 206





Sunday: 71

Monday: 229

Tuesday: 86

Public Health updates vaccine status of positive cases

County Public Health on Tuesday updated how the rates of infection differ between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Since California’s reopening on June 15, unvaccinated people account for 76.9% of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

They also account for 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths.

The rise of the Delta variant in SLO County has pushed those numbers down from initial figures that totaled all cases going back to the beginning of the year when vaccines first rolled out.

But they still show the benefits provided by the vaccines, with at least three out of four cases, instances of hospitalization and death occurring among the unvaccinated population.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 166

Atascadero: 83

Templeton: 30

Santa Margarita: 12

San Miguel: 8

Shandon: 5

Creston: 2

South County

Arroyo Grande: 47

Nipomo: 35

Grover Beach: 23

Oceano: 17

Avila Beach: 6

Pismo Beach: 6





SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 99

Los Osos: 14

Morro Bay: 10

Cambria: 9

Cal Poly (campus residents): 3

Cayucos: 3

California Men’s Colony: 1

San Simeon: 1

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 128 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,703

Recovered cases: 23,734

People recovering at home: 1,636

People receiving hospital care: 67

Total people in intensive care units: 20

People in intensive care units out of the county: 4

Deaths due to COVID-19: 284

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation, race and ethnicity and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.