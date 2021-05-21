SLO County adds 10 new coronavirus cases — more than half in North County

San Luis Obispo County added 10 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 21,256 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org (numbers may not add up due to adjustments to case locations):

North County

Paso Robles: 3

Atascadero: 1

San Miguel: 1

Templeton: 1

SLO and North Coast

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

San Luis Obispo: 5

The locations of 27 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 12 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,878 as of Thursday, the most recent data available.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 67

Recovered cases: 20,928

People recovering at home: 62

People receiving hospital care: 5

Total people in intensive care units: 0

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 261

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,163

San Luis Obispo: 4,026

California Men’s Colony: 2,380

Atascadero: 2,034

Nipomo: 1,570

Arroyo Grande: 1,490

Grover Beach: 885

Oceano: 692

Cal Poly (campus residents): 652

Templeton: 649

San Miguel: 522

Los Osos: 496

Morro Bay: 441

Pismo Beach: 342

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 180

Santa Margarita: 150

Shandon: 140

Creston: 89

Cayucos: 71

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 20

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,284

Hispanic and Latino: 6,946

Other and under investigation: 5,051

Asian and Pacific Islander: 453

Black or African American: 250

Multiracial: 230

American Indian or Alaska Native: 42

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.

The county will close its vaccine clinics June 4.