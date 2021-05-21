Coronavirus
SLO County adds 10 new coronavirus cases — more than half in North County
San Luis Obispo County added 10 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 21,256 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Friday, the county reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.
San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org (numbers may not add up due to adjustments to case locations):
North County
Paso Robles: 3
Atascadero: 1
San Miguel: 1
Templeton: 1
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 5
The locations of 27 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 12 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,878 as of Thursday, the most recent data available.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 67
- Recovered cases: 20,928
- People recovering at home: 62
- People receiving hospital care: 5
- Total people in intensive care units: 0
People in intensive care units out of the county: 0
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 261
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 4,163
- San Luis Obispo: 4,026
California Men’s Colony: 2,380
- Atascadero: 2,034
Nipomo: 1,570
Arroyo Grande: 1,490
Grover Beach: 885
Oceano: 692
Cal Poly (campus residents): 652
Templeton: 649
San Miguel: 522
Los Osos: 496
Morro Bay: 441
Pismo Beach: 342
Atascadero State Hospital: 188
Cambria: 180
Santa Margarita: 150
Shandon: 140
Creston: 89
Cayucos: 71
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 20
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,284
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,946
- Other and under investigation: 5,051
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 453
- Black or African American: 250
- Multiracial: 230
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 42
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.
The county will close its vaccine clinics June 4.
