SLO County adds 12 new coronavirus cases — the majority from North County

Sandra Barrientos closes her eyes while Kiera Torbert, a licensed vocational nurse, administers her COVID-19 shot at a San Luis Obispo County farmworker vaccine clinic held at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Sandra Barrientos closes her eyes while Kiera Torbert, a licensed vocational nurse, administers her COVID-19 shot at a San Luis Obispo County farmworker vaccine clinic held at the Paso Robles Event Center. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added 12 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 21,246 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Thursday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

South County

SLO and North Coast

The locations of 27 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 13 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,878 as of Thursday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.

The county will close its mass vaccination clinics on June 4.

