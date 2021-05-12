SLO County residents 12 and older can now get COVID vaccines

San Luis Obispo County residents age 12 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the county Public Health Department announced Wednesday.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended making Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine available to people aged 12 to 15, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s expansion of the vaccine’s existing emergency use authorization to include the age group.

“This authorization follows a large-scale clinical trial with volunteers age 12 to 15, which demonstrated the two-shot vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19,” San Luis Obispo County officials said in a news release. “Adolescents in the trial experienced the same mild side effects as many adults did during clinical trials: arm soreness, fatigue, fever, or chills, lasting a day or two.”

The vaccine is available at San Luis Obispo County clinics and local pharmacies.

Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them to get their vaccine.

“This safe, effective vaccine offers powerful protection from COVID-19 and, especially for young people, can help lift the weight of worrying about spreading the illness to others,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said in the release. “This important step comes at the perfect time for our youth to safely enjoy their summer and take part in so many of the activities they love.”

Dr. Penny Borenstein said at a press conference earlier this month that herd immunity will happen when people make the most of vaccination opportunities and now some locations are now taking walk-in patients. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Borenstein suggested parents ask their family doctors about the vaccine.

“Your pediatrician is a great resource for getting the answers you need,” Borenstein said.

County-run mass vaccination clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo welcome walk-ins during regular open hours, and families may attend appointments together, the release said.

However, those clinics will close on June 4.

People who get their first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series on Friday may get their second doses at the same clinic on June 4, or at a Public Health clinic or local pharmacy after that date, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.