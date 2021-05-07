Coronavirus
Only 6 SLO County communities add new coronavirus cases. Here’s where
San Luis Obispo County added 11 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 21,282 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 260 people have died due to the virus.
San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Atascadero: 3
Paso Robles: 1
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 1
- Nipomo: 1
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 3
Los Osos: 1
The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,867 as of Friday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 141
- Recovered cases: 20,880
- People recovering at home: 138
- People receiving hospital care: 3
- Total people in intensive care units: 0
People in intensive care units out of the county: 0
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 260
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- San Luis Obispo: 4,298
Paso Robles: 4,161
California Men’s Colony: 2,384
- Atascadero: 2,034
Nipomo: 1,578
Arroyo Grande: 1,498
Grover Beach: 891
Oceano: 695
Templeton: 634
San Miguel: 527
Los Osos: 498
Morro Bay: 439
Cal Poly (campus residents): 377
Pismo Beach: 343
Atascadero State Hospital: 207
Cambria: 183
Santa Margarita: 150
Shandon: 141
Creston: 89
Cayucos: 70
Avila Beach: 31
San Simeon: 21
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,286
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,962
- Other and under investigation: 5,061
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 456
- Black or African American: 252
- Multiracial: 220
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 45
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.
The county’s mass vaccination clinics, located in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, are set to close June 4.
