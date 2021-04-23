Coronavirus
SLO County adds 33 new coronavirus cases — most in SLO and Paso Robles
San Luis Obispo County added 33 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 21,071 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus.
Locally, 260 people have died due to the virus.
San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Paso Robles: 8
Santa Margarita: 1
Templeton: 1
South County
- Grover Beach: 3
Nipomo: 1
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 16
Morro Bay: 2
The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 19 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,846 as of Friday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 239
- Recovered cases: 20,572
- People recovering at home: 233
- People receiving hospital care: 6
- Total people in intensive care units: 2
People in intensive care units out of the county: 2
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 260
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- San Luis Obispo: 4,221
Paso Robles: 4,125
California Men’s Colony: 2,384
- Atascadero: 2,007
Nipomo: 1,570
Arroyo Grande: 1,475
Grover Beach: 877
Oceano: 695
Templeton: 630
San Miguel: 527
Los Osos: 494
Morro Bay: 433
Cal Poly (campus residents): 375
Pismo Beach: 339
Atascadero State Hospital: 207
Cambria: 178
Shandon: 141
Santa Margarita: 149
Creston: 87
Cayucos: 69
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 21
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,144
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,922
- Other and under investigation: 5,047
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 455
- Black or African American: 245
- Multiracial: 215
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 43
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.
