Need a COVID test before boarding your flight? SLO County Airport to open new clinic

Travelers at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport will now be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the terminal.

According to a county news release Thursday, the SLO County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to open a testing site at the airport starting May 2.

The site will be run by Templeton-based Nova Labs LLC.

“The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is thrilled to provide this voluntary service to our passengers and personnel,” Director of Airports Courtney Johnson said in the release. “Rapid, reliable testing is one more way in which the airport can help make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible for our passengers. We hope having this additional measure available helps residents of San Luis Obispo County, and visitors, feel more comfortable on planes, in airports, and at their destinations.”

Though testing is offered for free at the county’s other clinics, airport testing will cost $100 per test for inbound and outbound travelers, tenants and airport personnel, according to the release.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two types of testing will be available, a Molecular RT-LAMP saliva test with results available in four hours and a Molecular PCR test, with results available within 48 hours. Travelers can choose their test based on requirements at their destination, their travel schedule or their personal comfort level, according to the release.

Passengers with an arriving or departing airline ticket may upload the required personal information, book a COVID-19 testing appointment and then receive test results directly from Nova Labs.

Testing will be available Sunday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about the airport testing process and to make an appointment, visit www.sloairport.com/testing.