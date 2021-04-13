SLO County could move into orange coronavirus reopening tier next week

San Luis Obispo County could enter the next tier of coronavirus restrictions as soon as next week if case rates hold as they are.

The local adjusted case rate dropped to 5.4 new cases per 100,000 people, according to data released by the California Department of Public Health on Tuesday.

That puts San Luis Obispo County within the metrics to move to the less restrictive orange tier under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan. The county has to hold at that rate or continue to improve for two consecutive weeks to be eligible to move to the orange tier.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in the red tier of the reopening plan, meaning that spread of the virus is considered “substantial.”

Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo County added 73 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,827 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Tuesday, the county once again reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.

What tier is SLO County in?

The county’s adjusted average was 5.4 new cases per day per 100,000 people, a small decrease from the 6.3 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 7 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 2.1% positive rate, down from the 2.3% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 3.1%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 12

Atascadero: 9

Templeton: 2

South County

Arroyo Grande: 7

Oceano: 3

Grover Beach: 1

Nipomo: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 34

Los Osos: 1

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 18 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,739 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 200

Recovered cases: 20,367

People recovering at home: 196

People receiving hospital care: 4

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 256

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through private health partners and some chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.