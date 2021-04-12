No SLO County COVID deaths in April so far, but cases are still going up. Here’s where

It’s almost halfway into the month of April, and San Luis Obispo County has yet to report a single new coronavirus death this month.

Yet new COVID-19 cases continue to arise, especially in the city of San Luis Obispo.

According to data from the county Public Health Department, San Luis Obispo County added 31 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The county reported 10 new cases on Saturday, 12 cases on Sunday and nine cases on Monday.

Of those, 13 were reported in the city of San Luis Obispo; that’s almost 42% of the new cases.

In total, 20,754 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Monday, the county once again reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Monday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the weekend in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 4

Paso Robles: 4

San Miguel: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

Templeton: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 2

Nipomo: 2

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 13

Los Osos: 2

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,731 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 175

Recovered cases: 20,319

People recovering at home: 171

People receiving hospital care: 4

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 256

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through private health partners and some chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.