SLO County adds 25 new coronavirus cases — about a third of them in SLO

San Luis Obispo County added 25 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,547 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 5

Paso Robles: 2

San Miguel: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

South County

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

Arroyo Grande: 3

Grover Beach: 2

Nipomo: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 9

Cambria: 1

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 11 COVID-19 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 14 cases remained under investigation; the county Public Health Department subtracted one case from that category on Friday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,667 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 215

Recovered cases: 20,072

People recovering at home: 209

People receiving hospital care: 6

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 256

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,045

San Luis Obispo: 3,993

California Men’s Colony: 2,384

Atascadero: 1,956

Nipomo: 1,545

Arroyo Grande: 1,443

Grover Beach: 861

Oceano: 690

Templeton: 610

San Miguel: 519

Los Osos: 477

Morro Bay: 418

Cal Poly (campus residents): 373

Pismo Beach: 334

Atascadero State Hospital: 206

Cambria: 177

Santa Margarita: 140

Shandon: 139

Creston: 85

Cayucos: 69

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 7,812

Hispanic and Latino: 6,840

Other and under investigation: 4,968

Asian and Pacific Islander: 444

Black or African American: 229

Multiracial: 210

American Indian or Alaska Native: 44

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 30 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.