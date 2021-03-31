SLO County adds 30 COVID cases — and a new coronavirus death

Ilse Bertrem of Arroyo Grande receives the COVID-19 vaccination at French Hospital on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added 30 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,505 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Wednesday, the county reported one additional death due to coronavirus, involving someone older than 85. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Wednesday.

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?

According to the California Department of Public Health, 56,584 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department distributed vaccines to 90,755 people — 34,171 of whom have received both their first and second doses, as of Wednesday.

Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 3

Paso Robles: 3

Templeton: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 1

Grover Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 19

Los Osos: 1

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 13 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,639 as of Wednesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 255

Recovered cases: 19,990

People recovering at home: 251

People receiving hospital care: 5

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 256

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 50 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.