SLO County adds 31 new coronavirus cases over weekend — but no new deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 31 new coronavirus cases over the weekend and Monday, according to data from the county public health department.

The county reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, eight on Sunday and nine on Monday.

In total, 20,433 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Monday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus over the weekend. Locally, 255 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Monday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the weekend and Monday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 7

Paso Robles: 5

Creston: 1

Templeton: 1

South County

Grover Beach: 1

Oceano: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 12

Los Osos: 1

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 11 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,627 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 20,433

Recovered cases: 19,961

People recovering at home: 209

People receiving hospital care: 4

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 255

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 50 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through some private health partners and chain pharmacies.