SLO County adds 45 new COVID cases after big drop in daily case count

A team of three keep coronavirus testing materials organized so that they can keep up with the average pace of a test scheduled every 10 minutes at the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added 45 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

The spike in new local COVID-19 cases comes a day after the county reported its lowest daily case count in months.

In total, 20,354 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Thursday, the county reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19. Locally, 253 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Thursday.

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?





According to the California Department of Public Health, 48,099 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department distributed vaccines to 87,335 people — 78,152 of whom have received both their first and second doses, as of Thursday.

Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 12

Atascadero: 10

San Miguel: 1

South County

Grover Beach: 4

Arroyo Grande: 3

Nipomo: 3

Avila Beach: 1

Oceano: 1





Pismo Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 12

Cambria: 1

Cayucos: 1

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 11 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 238

Recovered cases: 19,861

People recovering at home: 229

People receiving hospital care: 9

Total people in intensive care units: 3

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 253

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,627 as of Thursday.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 50 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.