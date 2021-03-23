SLO County reports 43 new coronavirus cases as vaccines open to new age group

Bartolo Garcia of San Simeon receives his first COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from Tim Benes, paramedic and operations manager for the Cambria Community Healthcare District, during the town’s first clinic administering the vaccinations. Community Health Centers’ Cambria clinic personnel organized the event manned by volunteers. About 100 people got shots in arms that day. ktanner@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added 43 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department, a day after the county announced that it’s broadening vaccine eligibility requirements.

In total, 20,303 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

The county did not report any additional deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday. Locally, 253 people have died due to the virus.

On Monday, the county Public Health Department announced that it will start vaccinating people age 50 and older for coronavirus. The previous minimum age limit for vaccine eligibility was 65 years old.

San Luis Obispo County remained in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Tuesday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 1

Paso Robles: 8

Templeton: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 4

Grover Beach: 2

Nipomo: 1

SLO and North Coast

Los Osos: 2

Morro Bay: 1

San Luis Obispo: 22

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 14 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,622 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 228

Recovered cases: 19,819

People recovering at home: 220

People receiving hospital care: 8

Total people in intensive care units: 4

People in intensive care units out of the county: 2

Deaths due to COVID-19: 253

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 50 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.