SLO County adds 36 new coronavirus cases — but no new deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 36 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,172 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Thursday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 253 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 7

San Miguel: 5

Atascadero: 2

Santa Margarita: 1

Templeton: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 2

Pismo Beach: 2

Grover Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 12

Cal Poly (campus residents): 2

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 11 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,611 as of Thursday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 277

Recovered cases: 19,640

People recovering at home: 268

People receiving hospital care: 9

Total people in intensive care units: 3

Deaths due to COVID-19: 253

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 65 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.