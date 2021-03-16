Need help paying rent in SLO County? New COVID relief program is accepting applications

A For Rent sign is posted near Clovis and Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno.

A new state program is now accepting applications from landlords and tenants who need financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California COVID-19 Rent Relief program is available to all who have experienced financial hardships due to COVID-19, have past due rent or utilities and have a household income at or less than $58,000 — which about 80% of San Luis Obispo County residents make, according to a Tuesday news release from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

San Luis Obispo County will receive about $17.6 million in state and federal funds to help renters through the rent relief program, a county staff report said.

That may not be enough money to help all local tenants who currently owe back rent they haven’t been able to pay during the pandemic. Local advocates estimate at least 7,300 tenants owe $24 million in rent debt, a previous Tribune story said.

County leaders opted to allow the state to administer the rent relief program, rather than distributing the funds locally.

How does COVID-19 rent relief program work?

If accepted by the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, landlords can get reimbursed for 80% of an eligible renter’s unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, if they agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent, according to the release.

Even if a landlord does not wish to participate in the program, tenants can apply on their own.

Eligible renters can receive 25% of unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, according to the news release. Should renters pay back this 25% by June 30, that will help tenants keep their homes under the extended eviction protections laid out in SB 91.

Additionally, eligible tenants can receive future rent assistance equal to 25% of their monthly rent and help paying future utility bills, according to the release.

This will keep “the hardest hit families in their homes” and “lead to a more equitable economic recovery” from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

“Many renters and landlords are struggling right now,” Lynn Compton, chair of the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors, said in the release. “This program provides much needed relief to help people pay their bills and make ends meet.”

How to apply for coronavirus funds

Tenants and landlords can determine eligibility for the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program and apply for funds by visiting RecoverSLO.org/RentRelief.

Applicants to the rent relief program will not be asked about their citizenship.

A statewide network of local community partners has been established to help answer questions and submit applications. San Luis Obispo County partners include 5Cities Homeless Coalition, the San Luis Obispo Corps of The Salvation Army and United Way of San Luis Obispo County.

A COVID-19 Rent Relief call center has also been set up for eligibility questions or for application assistance and is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 833-430-2122.