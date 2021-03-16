Some SLO County wineries, breweries and distilleries can reopen under new COVID rules

Charlie Boriack has a beer in the garden next to Barrelhouse Brewing Co. in Paso Robles in 2018. Wineries, breweries and distilleries that don’t serve food can open outdoors under new COVID-19 safety guidelines. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Wineries, breweries and distilleries in San Luis Obispo County that do not serve food can now operate outdoors with modifications, according to recent guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

The guidance, which applies to counties in the purple or red tiers of coronavirus restrictions under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, was released on Saturday.

Counties in the less restrictive orange or yellow tiers may open the businesses indoors with certain modifications, according to the state’s guidance.

“We’re excited to see this updated guidance that protects the public’s health while also allowing these businesses to operate more normally,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer, said in a news release. “This gives our community a chance to safely support these businesses that have struggled over the past year. Cheers to this step in SLO County’s safe reopening.”

Under the new COVID-19 safety guidelines, the businesses must operate outdoors, require reservations and limit visits to no more than 90 minutes, according to the news release.

The wineries, breweries and distilleries must also regularly sanitize tables and surfaces, space tables at least six feet apart and require masks to be worn by employees and guests when not seated at their tables, the release said.

Additionally, the businesses must limit hours, and service for on-site consumption must close by 8 p.m., according to the state’s guidance.