SLO County adds more than 30 new coronavirus cases — about half in North County

San Luis Obispo County added 31 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 19,643 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 227 people have died due to the virus.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 9

Atascadero: 4

San Miguel: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 5

Pismo Beach: 3

Grover Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 7

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 47 cases were listed as “other.” A total of eight cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,472 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Friday, with no active cases in custody and no positive tests in the past 14 days.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported that 213 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020 as of Thursday, the latest update. The agency reports that at least one and fewer than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Thursday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,532 as of Thursday, the latest update.





SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 601

Recovered cases: 18,801

People recovering at home: 572

People receiving hospital care: 29

Total people in intensive care units: 6

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 227

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 3,888

San Luis Obispo: 3,684

California Men’s Colony: 2,379

Atascadero: 1,838

Nipomo: 1,486

Arroyo Grande: 1,392

Grover Beach: 812

Oceano: 673

Templeton: 591

San Miguel: 485

Los Osos: 448

Morro Bay: 405

Cal Poly (campus residents): 341

Pismo Beach: 315

Atascadero State Hospital: 206

Cambria: 174

Shandon: 139

Santa Margarita: 129

Creston: 80

Cayucos: 68

Avila Beach: 27

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 7,209

Hispanic and Latino: 6,486

Other and under investigation: 5,092

Asian and Pacific Islander: 415

Black or African American: 208

Multiracial: 187

American Indian or Alaska Native: 43

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long term care facility residents and employees and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.