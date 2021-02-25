SLO County adds 112 COVID cases in 2 days after glitch in state data delays results

San Luis Obispo County reported 112 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — but the spike in cases was a result of a glitch on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

San Luis Obispo County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 82 on Wednesday. The daily case count was not released Wednesday due to a delay in state data.

In total, 19,612 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Thurday, the county reported an additional six deaths due to coronavirus, involving people ranging in age from 30 to 65. Locally, 227 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County remains in the most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday and Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 20

Nipomo: 19

Atascadero: 17

San Luis Obispo: 17

Arroyo Grande: 12

Grover Beach: 8

Morro Bay: 4

Oceano: 4

Pismo Beach: 3

San Miguel: 3

California Men’s Colony: 2

Los Osos: 2

Templeton: 2

Shandon: 1

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 48 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,472 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Thursday, with no active cases in custody.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Thursday that 213 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports fewer than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Thursday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,532 as of Thursday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 575

Recovered cases: 18,796

People recovering at home: 551

People receiving hospital care: 24

Total people in intensive care units: 6

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 227

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long term care facility residents and employees and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.