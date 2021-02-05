SLO County adds 114 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 114 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 18,467 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported an additional three new deaths due to coronavirus — involving one person between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people between the ages of 65 and 84. Locally, 194 people have died due to the virus.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 41

Paso Robles: 21

Arroyo Grande: 14

Atascadero: 8

Nipomo: 6

Morro Bay: 4

Oceano: 4

Templeton: 4

California Men’s Colony: 3

Los Osos: 3

Pismo Beach: 2

Cambria: 1

San Simeon: 1

Shandon: 1

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 75 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR recorded 2,471 total coronavirus cases as Friday among CMC’s population of about 2,800 inmates, with 53 active cases in custody and with 42 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Eight inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Friday that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reported that fewer than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Friday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,413 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 18,467





Recovered cases: 17,235

People recovering at home: 969

People receiving hospital care: 45

Total people in intensive care units: 18

People in intensive care units out of the county: 9

Deaths due to COVID-19: 194

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County:

Paso Robles: 3,606

San Luis Obispo: 3,410

California Men’s Colony: 2,371

Atascadero: 1,687

Nipomo: 1,370

Arroyo Grande: 1,307

Grover Beach: 749

Oceano: 633

Templeton: 545

San Miguel: 452

Los Osos: 430

Morro Bay: 375

Cal Poly (campus residents): 335

Pismo Beach: 290

Atascadero State Hospital: 207

Cambria: 167

Shandon: 134

Santa Margarita: 121

Creston: 77

Cayucos: 65

Avila Beach: 26

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity:

White: 6,593

Hispanic and Latino: 6,080

Other and under investigation: 5,017

Asian and Pacific Islander: 385

Black or African American: 185

Multiracial: 163

American Indian or Alaska Native: 40

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.