SLO County cancels COVID vaccinations at 2 sites next week due to low supply of shots

San Luis Obispo County health officials have canceled appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at two of its local clinics next week due to a relatively low allocation of doses from the state.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said that the county is getting 900 coronavirus vaccines next week, compared to previous weeks when it has received as many as 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines.

“This is one of our lowest ever,” Borenstein said. “We’ve had (allocations of 600 vaccines) and 975, but this is quite low. We’ve had as much as 5,000 in the past. (State distribution) continues to be inscrutable and somewhat erratic.”

Borenstein said that some counties similar in size to San Luis Obispo County get more vaccines, and some less, depending on the week.

To operate efficiently and reduce unnecessary staffing, the county will offer coronavirus vaccines by appointment at its site at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo on Monday, Feb. 8, through Thursday, Feb. 11.

San Luis Obispo County residents 75 and older may sign up for appointments for next week, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The county will continue to reach out to residents 75 and up to get as many people vaccinated as possible before moving on to the next tier of recipients.

Borenstein said the next phase of vaccines, which will include residents 65 and older, is possibly two to three weeks away.

The county has vaccinated more than 15,000 people thus far.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations

The San Luis Obispo County Public Department is only administering vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B — health care workers, skilled nursing facility employees and people age 75 and older.

Appointments through the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department can be made online at RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration.

They can also be made via phone at 805-543-2444. The county’s Phone Assistance Center is now available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also receive email alerts about vaccinations by signing up at EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.