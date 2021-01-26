SLO County passes 17,000-coronavirus case mark, adds 194 cases and 3 deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 194 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, passing the 17,000-case mark, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 17,151 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Tuesday, the county reported an additional three deaths due to coronavirus, involving people ranging in age from 70 to 90. Locally, 161 people have died due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in the most restrictive tier of COVID-19 restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health lifted the stay-at-home order for the Southern California region, which included San Luis Obispo County.

What tier is SLO County in?

The county’s adjusted average was 23.8 new cases per day per 100,000 people. The unadjusted case rate was 47.7 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 5.5% positive rate.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 6%.





New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 42

California Men’s Colony: 37

Atascadero: 24

Nipomo: 24

San Luis Obispo: 21

Arroyo Grande: 16

Cal Poly (campus residents): 10

Morro Bay: 4

Cambria: 3

Grover Beach: 3

Los Osos: 3

Oceano: 3

San Miguel: 2

Santa Margarita: 2

Templeton: 2

Avila Beach: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

Shandon: 1

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 62 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,430 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Tuesday, with 403 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility — with 392 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Five CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Tuesday that 209 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports 21 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

The facility has reported at least one, and fewer than 11, deaths while a patient was positive for COVID-19. It is unclear whether the deaths were due to COVID-19.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,288 as of Tuesday. At least 610 of the more than 1,000 students who tested positive for coronavirus live off campus, according to Cal Poly.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,833

Recovered cases: 15,129

People recovering at home: 1,784

People receiving hospital care: 49

Total people in intensive care units: 16

People in intensive care units out of the county: 3

Deaths due to COVID-19: 161

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules for the following week will be released every Thursday on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.