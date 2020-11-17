How can you celebrate Thanksgiving safely during COVID-19? SLO County offers guidance

Thanksgiving will look very different this year.

As San Luis Obispo County tips into California’s most restrictive tier of COVID-19 regulations amid a gathering-fueled surge in local coronavirus cases, some may be wondering how to celebrate the upcoming holiday with friends and family while avoiding spreading or catching the virus.

County public health officials are urging people to be cautious over Thanksgiving, and do their part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Despite this year’s challenges, we still have a lot to be thankful for here in SLO County,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release Monday. “We live in a wonderful community, can enjoy outdoor activities year-round, and we seem to be seeing mostly mild or asymptomatic cases of the illness in our county at this time.”

“But we can’t take all of this for granted,” she added. “Keep those around you safe. Don’t give in to pandemic fatigue. Stay positive and do what you can to reduce the risk to you and those you love the most by celebrating Thanksgiving a bit differently this year.”

Borenstein said COVID-19 infections in San Luis Obispo County typically surge two to three weeks following holidays. Additionally, even small family and friend gatherings have continued to fuel the transmission of the virus locally, according to the release.

To combat that, here are some tips from the county Public Health Department to help you and your family have a safe Thanksgiving.

Planning a Thanksgiving trip? Consider staying home

Travel increases the spread of coronavirus between people and regions.

Normally the busiest travel days of the year, Thanksgiving and the following weekend could potentially be a super-spreading event if thousands of people board planes, buses and trains to visit their loved ones in other areas.

The California Department of Public Health issued a travel advisory Nov. 13 urging Californians to avoid non-essential travel whenever possible. Non-essential travel is recreational or tourism-related travel, according to the department.

The best way to protect yourself and your family is to stay home, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says.

Tips for holiday travel

If you do decide to travel between counties or states, you should self-quarantine for 14 days after your arrival, the county Public Health Department said, and should limit your interactions to your immediate household.

Before your trip, make sure to get tested for COVID-19; you can do so at one of San Luis Obispo County’s free testing clinics. Also consider quarantining before your trip to reduce the possibility of catching the virus between your test and travel.

While traveling, make sure to wear a mask over your nose and mouth when others are present, wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer and keep your distance from others.

Once you arrive continue to use safe practices such as wearing a face mask around people who don’t live with you, gathering only outdoors and avoiding crowds.

Once you return make sure to monitor for coronavirus symptoms and consider working remotely if you have been exposed or participated in high-risk activities such as gatherings or public transportation. You can also get tested for coronavirus to determine your health status.

Above all, you should not travel if you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms, according to the health department.

Avoid these high-risk activities

Many of the biggest Thanksgiving traditions are the ones to avoid.

Public health officials urge residents to avoid having too many people coming over for Thanksgiving dinner. Avoid taking family members from facilities where elderly or vulnerable residents live, even just for dinner, because it could potentially lead to an outbreak at the facility.

The health department also urged people to avoid in-person Black Friday shopping, and instead focus on online shopping.

What’s the safest way to celebrate?

According to the county Public Health Department, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to either limit your celebration to your own household or to celebrate virtually.

If you do choose to bring together multiple households, consider making the gatherings outdoors and brief and avoid bringing together more than three households.

You can still find other ways to spread holiday cheer:

Alternatives suggested by the Public Health Department include preparing and delivering holiday food to non-household family members. If you do, be sure to leave the items at the door and not come in contact with those family members.

