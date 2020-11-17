San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Celebrating Thanksgiving will be different due to COVID-19. That could be a good thing

No, Thanksgiving 2020 won’t be the same Norman Rockwell-style holiday that so many of us have tried, often unsuccessfully, to recreate.

Smart people — those who are closely observing COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines to ensure a safe holiday — likely will find huge gaps in their customary celebrations. For instance:

The holiday can still be festive, but we all know it’ll be different. Big time.

Celebrating Thanksgiving this year will feel a little like being a caregiver.

It’s not just about being confined at home and having our movements and activities severely restricted. We’re doing what we do because we want so much to care for and protect others.

Wearing a mask when you’re around other people is like all the steps we take to make sure Husband Richard’s environment is as safe and sanitary as we can make it, given that, since August, he’s been confined to a hospital bed in our living room.

Sequestering, quarantining and restricting your activities away from home is like the social constraints of caring for someone who can’t move around much anymore. Getting him onto another piece of furniture is challenging enough these days, let alone getting him into and out of the van to go someplace else.

Limiting the number of people we see to a select few is just common sense in both situations.

Celebrating Thanksgiving during COVID-19

If you’re wisely restricting your Thanksgiving attendees to your family bubble, doing only those things that truly appeal to you and not hosting an over-the-top meal and celebration, a pandemic-style holiday can still be wonderful, with a good time for all.

Here are some of the potential benefits:

Remember the real meaning of the holiday

Here’s hoping that, on this unusual Thanksgiving, you’ll remember what the holiday is really about: spending time with those you love and creating wonderful, if different, memories with them.

And please remember to be grateful for what you have, right now.

We certainly are.

Husband Richard has been improving steadily since we brought him home from the hospital in August. My strong, stubborn man has been defying the predictions of all those gloom-and-doom doctors who didn’t know him as he’s been validating the unshakable confidence of those who do.

It’s so amazingly wonderful to see him sit — unsupported! — at the edge of his hospital bed, with his legs over the side, sometimes for as long as 30 minutes. Or to see him standing, albeit for short periods with a walker and people supporting and steadying him on both sides.

For us, the real reason for Thanksgiving is having him here to celebrate it with us, however we do it. Anybody for pasta?

Profile Image of Kathe Tanner
Kathe Tanner
Kathe Tanner has been writing about the people and places of SLO County’s North Coast since 1981, first as a columnist and then also as a reporter. Her career has included stints as a bakery owner, public relations director, radio host, trail guide and jewelry designer. She has been a resident of Cambria for more than four decades, and if it’s happening in town, Kathe knows about it.
