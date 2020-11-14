Coronavirus cases are surging. What happens if SLO County moves back to purple tier? 

San Luis Obispo County will likely revert to California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy within the next few weeks due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases, according to county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstien.

In the purple tier, restaurants and businesses that have been allowed to operate indoors and with expanded capacity will have to shift back to outdoor-only operations and extremely limited capacity once more.

Some schools wouldn’t be allowed to reopen. And it would mean the county’s coronavirus transmission is considered “widespread,” as opposed to “substantial.”

As of Friday, more than 5,000 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus. The county has broken records several days within the past few weeks in terms of daily new case counts and number of active cases.

Since Nov. 1, the county has added 728 coronavirus cases — more than the number of cases added throughout the entire month of October.

The recent surge in local COVID-19 cases follows statewide and nationwide trends of increased coronavirus transmission in recent weeks, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“It is reasonably likely that we will be seeing ourselves back in the purple tier in a couple of weeks,” Borenstein said.

Whether that means people should expect to be in the purple tier by the upcoming week or the following week is unclear, she added.

Here are some answers about what will happen if San Luis Obispo County moves to the purple tier.

Where is SLO County at right now?

San Luis Obispo County is clinging to the red, or, “substantial,” tier. But that will not likely be the case for long.

“We are obviously on the cusp of purple,” Borenstein said. “No manner of testing is going to make up for the amount of cases that we’re seeing.”

The latest state data, released Nov. 10, accounted for cases confirmed between Oct. 18 to Oct. 31.

San Luis Obispo County’s positivity rate was at 3.0% as of the latest data, representing a 1.7% increase from the week prior.

The county had an adjusted average of 7.2 new cases per 100,000 people per day, which is in the purple tier level, with an unadjusted case rate of 10.2, according to state data. Both metrics were more than 3 percentage points higher than the week prior.

And the health equity metric has increased to 4.8% rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Health Place Index. That is in the moderate tier’s range.

If the county’s adjusted case rate remains above 7% when the next data set — which accounts for cases between Oc.t 25 and Nov. 7 — is released Tuesday, the county will be placed in the purple tier, according to state guidelines.

“As of today, we meet the purple tier metrics, but we do not yet actually move to the purple tier. If we meet those purple metrics for two weeks, then we will officially move back to purple,” county public information officer Michelle Shoresman wrote in an email to The Tribune on Tuesday.

Why is SLO County’s case rate rising?

San Luis Obispo County has always struggled with the case rate the most in terms of state requirements for reopening. Why cases are rising even more now is a result of various factors.







Cal Poly is one of those factors. The San Luis Obispo university has seen a drastic rise in cases following multiple reported parties and gatherings between students.







Since Nov. 1, the university’s Health Center confirmed that 319 students contracted coronavirus.







Many of those students live off campus. And those numbers only reflect students who are tested through on-campus services. Cal Poly students who have received positive test results from other testing sites are not included in Cal Poly’s case count.







However, college students have not been the only ones contributing to the surge.







“ I want to point out that only about half of our cases as we’re seeing these larger numbers are from the Cal Poly community,” Borenstein said Thursday.







According to Borenstein, cases have risen across the county, especially in the North County.









Borenstein said family and friend gatherings continue to be a hotbed of coronavirus spread.







“Whether it’s Cal Poly or the rest of the community, far and away, we continue to see gatherings are the main source of transmission,” Borenstein said.







Atascadero State Hospital is also experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, which has contributed to the overall rise in cases. As of Friday, 21 patients and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days, according to the California Department of State Hospitals , which oversees ASH.

What happens if SLO County goes back to purple tier?

A myriad of businesses that have been able to operate with limited indoor services will be forced to only operate outdoors once more if the county slides back to the purple tier.







Most notably, restaurants, fitness centers, places of worship, movie theaters and entertainment or cultural centers will again need to close their indoor operations.







Other business sectors will also have to adjust back to more restrictions on indoor capacity.







“We do not have a date certain but we want to have businesses thinking about this and preparing, as they have been throughout this pandemic,” Borenstein said Thursday.

Here’s how different business sectors will be affected:

Places of worship must close indoor services.





Movie theaters must close indoor services.

Gyms and fitness centers must close indoor services.

Restaurants must close indoor services.

Museums, zoos and aquariums must close indoor services.

Retail will have to decrease indoor capacity from 50% to 25%.

Shopping centers (malls, destination centers, swap meets) will decrease indoor capacity from 50% to 25% capacity.

Personal care services (hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, barber shops) will be allowed to remain open with restrictions.

Many restaurants and businesses have already begun preparing to move to outdoor-only dining.

What does the purple tier mean for local schools?







Under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, schools — excluding colleges and universities — cannot typically operate on-campus or in-person services while a county is in the purple tier.



However, there are some exceptions.



Because San Luis Obispo County has been in the red tier for longer than two weeks, schools were allowed to being reopening with restrictions in place. Any school that has already reopened may remain open and continue plans for further reopening.







However, any school that has not begun that process will not be allowed to reopen while the county is in the purple tier. Those schools would have to wait for the county to re-enter the red tier and stay there for at least two weeks before they could reopen.







If some schools in a district began reopening, but others were closed, the closed schools must remain closed if and when the county shifts back to the purple tier. Opening is not contingent on whether some schools within a district have reopened.







The waiver process for elementary schools to reopen amid the purple tier will still be a possibility if San Luis Obispo County moves into a more restrictive tier. Through this process, elementary schools can present a reopening plan to reopen to the county Public Health Department, and if approved, they would be allowed to reopen.







The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education is hosting a “returning to school safely” webinar Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Register for the Zoom call at slocoe-org.zoom.us

How long would SLO County be in the purple?

If San Luis Obispo County is reclassified as having “widespread” coronavirus transmission, the county will stay in the most restrictive tier for at least three weeks.







The county would not be able to re-enter the red tier until red-tier qualifications are met for two consecutive weeks.







In other words, how long the county would stay in the purple tier ranges significantly — but it will stay in the purple tier for a minimum of three weeks.

How would SLO County re-enter the red tier?

If San Luis Obispo County were to regress to the purple tier, the county would need to meet red-tier requirements for two consecutive weeks before transitioning back to fewer restrictions.

To meet or stay in the red tier, the county would need to do the following:

Have an adjusted case rate of fewer than 7 new cases per 100,000 people. In San Luis Obispo County, that would mean having fewer than around 19 new cases per day. The number of cases would be offset slightly depending on the number of coronavirus tests conducted per day.

Maintain a positivity rate less than 8%. While the positivity rate has elevated slightly, staying below 8% has never been an issue in San Luis Obispo County.

Maintain a positivity rate of less than 8% among people who live in the 12 SLO County census tracts that are considered to be in the lowest quartile of California’s Health Equity Index.

The county’s case rate has continued to rise, but Borenstein said the county can get back to red-tier levels if the right precautions, such as avoiding gatherings and wearing masks, are taken.

“We’ve done it before,” Borenstein said about meeting red-tier requirements. “We can do it again.”

Is there a chance SLO County will stay in the red tier?

There’s still a chance San Luis Obispo County won’t re-enter the purple tier.

According to Borentstein, the county submitted an adjudication form to the California Department of Public Health to attempt to remain in the red tier because of special circumstances.

Borenstein said counties who believe their data is incorrect or that they have a unique situation — such as university students who will be leaving the area soon — can try to work with the state to remain within a certain tier.

San Luis Obispo County recently learned that “a medium-sized volume of test results” from a healthcare provider were not being entered into the state system, Borenstein said. The county said they believe the issue is now resolved, but have asked that the state re-calculate the number of tests being conducted locally.

The additional number of tests might help offset the case rate, according to the county.

Another special circumstance that is negatively affecting the county’s chances at remaining in the red tier are university students.

In the form submitted to the state, Borenstein said the county outlines how around 5,000 students who currently live at Cal Poly will be leaving the area Nov. 20. Their departure may have an effect on the community and number of cases present.

Because of the test result glitch and Cal Poly students, Borenstein said the county hopes that it will be able to “stave off the purple tier.” However, there is no guarantee.

Borenstein advised that people prepare to head back into the purple tier, as it is “reasonably likely.”