Coronavirus cases are surging. What happens if SLO County moves back to purple tier?
San Luis Obispo County will likely revert to California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy within the next few weeks due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases, according to county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstien.
In the purple tier, restaurants and businesses that have been allowed to operate indoors and with expanded capacity will have to shift back to outdoor-only operations and extremely limited capacity once more.
Some schools wouldn’t be allowed to reopen. And it would mean the county’s coronavirus transmission is considered “widespread,” as opposed to “substantial.”
As of Friday, more than 5,000 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus. The county has broken records several days within the past few weeks in terms of daily new case counts and number of active cases.
Since Nov. 1, the county has added 728 coronavirus cases — more than the number of cases added throughout the entire month of October.
The recent surge in local COVID-19 cases follows statewide and nationwide trends of increased coronavirus transmission in recent weeks, according to the Sacramento Bee.
“It is reasonably likely that we will be seeing ourselves back in the purple tier in a couple of weeks,” Borenstein said.
Whether that means people should expect to be in the purple tier by the upcoming week or the following week is unclear, she added.
Here are some answers about what will happen if San Luis Obispo County moves to the purple tier.
Where is SLO County at right now?
San Luis Obispo County is clinging to the red, or, “substantial,” tier. But that will not likely be the case for long.
“We are obviously on the cusp of purple,” Borenstein said. “No manner of testing is going to make up for the amount of cases that we’re seeing.”
The latest state data, released Nov. 10, accounted for cases confirmed between Oct. 18 to Oct. 31.
San Luis Obispo County’s positivity rate was at 3.0% as of the latest data, representing a 1.7% increase from the week prior.
The county had an adjusted average of 7.2 new cases per 100,000 people per day, which is in the purple tier level, with an unadjusted case rate of 10.2, according to state data. Both metrics were more than 3 percentage points higher than the week prior.
And the health equity metric has increased to 4.8% rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Health Place Index. That is in the moderate tier’s range.
If the county’s adjusted case rate remains above 7% when the next data set — which accounts for cases between Oc.t 25 and Nov. 7 — is released Tuesday, the county will be placed in the purple tier, according to state guidelines.
“As of today, we meet the purple tier metrics, but we do not yet actually move to the purple tier. If we meet those purple metrics for two weeks, then we will officially move back to purple,” county public information officer Michelle Shoresman wrote in an email to The Tribune on Tuesday.
Why is SLO County’s case rate rising?
What happens if SLO County goes back to purple tier?
Here’s how different business sectors will be affected:
- Places of worship must close indoor services.
- Movie theaters must close indoor services.
- Gyms and fitness centers must close indoor services.
- Restaurants must close indoor services.
- Museums, zoos and aquariums must close indoor services.
- Retail will have to decrease indoor capacity from 50% to 25%.
- Shopping centers (malls, destination centers, swap meets) will decrease indoor capacity from 50% to 25% capacity.
- Personal care services (hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, barber shops) will be allowed to remain open with restrictions.
Many restaurants and businesses have already begun preparing to move to outdoor-only dining.
What does the purple tier mean for local schools?
How long would SLO County be in the purple?
How would SLO County re-enter the red tier?
If San Luis Obispo County were to regress to the purple tier, the county would need to meet red-tier requirements for two consecutive weeks before transitioning back to fewer restrictions.
To meet or stay in the red tier, the county would need to do the following:
- Have an adjusted case rate of fewer than 7 new cases per 100,000 people. In San Luis Obispo County, that would mean having fewer than around 19 new cases per day. The number of cases would be offset slightly depending on the number of coronavirus tests conducted per day.
- Maintain a positivity rate less than 8%. While the positivity rate has elevated slightly, staying below 8% has never been an issue in San Luis Obispo County.
- Maintain a positivity rate of less than 8% among people who live in the 12 SLO County census tracts that are considered to be in the lowest quartile of California’s Health Equity Index.
The county’s case rate has continued to rise, but Borenstein said the county can get back to red-tier levels if the right precautions, such as avoiding gatherings and wearing masks, are taken.
“We’ve done it before,” Borenstein said about meeting red-tier requirements. “We can do it again.”
Is there a chance SLO County will stay in the red tier?
There’s still a chance San Luis Obispo County won’t re-enter the purple tier.
According to Borentstein, the county submitted an adjudication form to the California Department of Public Health to attempt to remain in the red tier because of special circumstances.
Borenstein said counties who believe their data is incorrect or that they have a unique situation — such as university students who will be leaving the area soon — can try to work with the state to remain within a certain tier.
San Luis Obispo County recently learned that “a medium-sized volume of test results” from a healthcare provider were not being entered into the state system, Borenstein said. The county said they believe the issue is now resolved, but have asked that the state re-calculate the number of tests being conducted locally.
The additional number of tests might help offset the case rate, according to the county.
Another special circumstance that is negatively affecting the county’s chances at remaining in the red tier are university students.
In the form submitted to the state, Borenstein said the county outlines how around 5,000 students who currently live at Cal Poly will be leaving the area Nov. 20. Their departure may have an effect on the community and number of cases present.
Because of the test result glitch and Cal Poly students, Borenstein said the county hopes that it will be able to “stave off the purple tier.” However, there is no guarantee.
Borenstein advised that people prepare to head back into the purple tier, as it is “reasonably likely.”
