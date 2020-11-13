Seventh SLO County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19 — the second case in 2 weeks

A seventh inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, authorities reported Friday, marking the second case identified at the facility in two weeks.

The inmate was brought to the Jail on Monday and was tested for coronavirus while in custody for about 90 minutes, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The person did not display any symptoms while in jail, and the positive test results came back on Tuesday after the inmate was no longer in custody.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department staff made contact with the person and provided medical care, the release said.

Three inmates who came into contact with the person were quarantined, and no staff members were affected.

Seven jail inmates have been infected with COVID-19 since March, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency reported the fifth case on Sept. 29 and the sixth case on Nov. 2.

Eight deputies with the Sheriff’s Office have also tested positive for the virus — three patrol deputies and five correctional deputies, the agency said.