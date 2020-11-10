Coronavirus outbreak at Atascadero State Hospital affects more than 20 staff, patients

More than 20 patients and employees at Atascadero State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 amid a coronavirus outbreak, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

According to the county, 14 patients and nine employees were positive at the North County facility as of Tuesday.

A total of 20 patients and 12 employees had tested positive within the last 14 days, according to the California Department of State Hospitals which oversees ASH. The state agency’s patient coronavirus count includes patients under investigation.

ASH has quarantined all patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those with coronavirus symptoms, according to a county news release. They have also worked closely with the county Public Health Department to mitigate the spread within the hospital.

The hospital has a “robust testing program” for patients and staff, according to the release.

“Our focus is the health and safety of patients and staff as the state works to contain the outbreak,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the release. “Throughout this pandemic, the state hospital has been doing everything it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at that facility.”

This outbreak was not the first time the local state hospital has reported COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, a total of 27 patients and 55 employees at ASH have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the CDSH.

There have been no reported patient deaths.

As of Monday, a total of 4,794 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for the virus since March.

