‘Alarming spike’ in COVID-19 cases linked to Cal Poly, SLO County Public Health says

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are concerned by an “alarming spike in COVID-19” cases in recent days, and are warning residents that the county is at risk of backsliding toward more restrictions.

According to a news release Thursday night, the county’s coronavirus contact tracers are investigating new cases and outbreaks in North County and San Luis Obispo communities, including a significant number of cases tied to Cal Poly.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong also sent an urgent email to the campus community imploring members to act responsibly amid a sudden rise of positive cases.

On Thursday, the county reported 74 new cases of coronavirus. Public health officials said almost three-quarters of those were among young adults.

According to the release, Thursday’s total brings to 156 the number of new cases reported in the past 72 hours. SLO County should not exceed more than 140 cases in a week if it hopes to stay in the state’s red tier.

In this time period, total cases have increased by 10% in San Luis Obispo, while total cases in North County have increased by 3%, and other regions have seen slight increases of less than 2% since Saturday, according to the release.

Officials attributed some of the spike to “a growing fatigue fueled by the months-long pandemic.”

“We are all tired of this pandemic, but we can’t afford for our community members to ease up,” Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the release. “SLO County has been doing so well in recent weeks, and unfortunately this week we’re seeing a sharp turn in the wrong direction.”

Sororities, on-campus parties and breaking quarantine to blame for jump, Cal Poly president says

According to the release, many of the county’s active coronavirus cases are among Cal Poy students living off campus in San Luis Obispo “who are gathering without proper safety precautions.”

Of the 74 cases in the last 24 hours, 37 cases are in San Luis Obispo city and seven are among Cal Poly campus residents, according to the release.

About 73% of the new cases are for residents between 18 and 29 years old, according to the release.

“We want to move forward, not backward and we can turn this around before it negatively impacts the entire county,” Borenstein said. “Young adults: You know what you need to do. Wear your face covering, avoid social gatherings with people outside of your social bubble, stay home if you’re sick, and get tested.”

In his email to campus Thursday night, Armstrong said the university’s testing has seen “a significant jump” in the number of positive coronavirus cases among both on- and off-campus students.

“While we know and appreciate that most students have acted responsibly, it only takes a few people ignoring health and safety guidelines to put everyone at risk, not only of illness but of a renewed shutdown of campus,” Armstrong wrote. “We are all tired of the pandemic, and all want to be able to socialize, carry out the ordinary business of life, and get back to normal. But until the pandemic is controlled, we can’t do those things without endangering ourselves and each other, and that just isn’t worth it.”

Armstrong said surveillance and contact tracing shows the recent increase in campus cases is due to “some segments of our student population engaging in unsafe behaviors.”

Specifically, this includes campus sorority chapters holding “unapproved, off-campus events,” students in Poly Canyon Village hosting social gatherings, and “a number of students ignoring isolation and quarantine orders and interacting with other students known to be positive for COVID-19 without wearing masks and/or maintaining physical distancing.”

Armstrong reminded those students that violations of Public Health isolation and quarantine orders are enforceable as misdemeanor criminal charges and as student conduct violations through the university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

He said Cal Poly is ramping up its testing to focus on students populations “known to have engaged in higher-risk activities.” This includes more than 400 tests of members of two sorority chapters, he said.

Armstrong also cautioned students that the ability to attend in-person classes or live on campus is not a given and urged students to act responsibly.

“We want to reiterate how critically important it is that each member of our campus community exercise personal responsibility in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Armstrong wrote. “What you do matters, and can make things better or worse for everyone.”