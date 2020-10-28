SLO County adds 49 new coronavirus cases, with 7 people in the hospital

San Luis Obispo County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, adding 49 new cases, according to ReadySLO.org.

A total of 4,240 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

As of Oct. 20, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s red COVID-19 tier — meaning that coronavirus spread has been “substantial,” but is no longer “widespread” according to the California State Department of Public Health.

The county has a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, representing no change from last week.

San Luis Obispo County had an adjusted average of 4.0 new cases per 100,000 people per day, with an unadjusted case rate 6.0, according to state data.

The health equity metric is at 3%, meaning that there is a 3% positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Health Place Index.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 16

San Luis Obispo: 15

Cal Poly (campus residents): 5

Atascadero: 1

Arroyo Grande: 3

Nipomo: 3

Oceano: 2

Atascadero: 1

San Miguel: 1

Shandon: 1

Templeton: 1

Los Osos decreased its total case by one on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, seven COVID-19 cases were listed as “under investigation,” an increase of two cases since Tuesday. The locations of six cases were listed as “other.”

A total of eight on-campus Cal Poly students were in isolation due to coronavirus as of Wednesday, with an additional 90 students in quarantine. The university reported a total of 251 COVID-19 cases to date.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Tuesday: 178

Recovered cases: 4,027

People recovering at home: 171

People receiving hospital care: 7

People in intensive care units: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 33 (including two CMC inmates)

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

Arroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. This test center will operate until Oct. 23.

: Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. This test center will operate until Oct. 23. Morro Bay : 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St. Paso Robles : 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.